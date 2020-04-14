J-K’s coronavirus testing capacity has increased to over 350 samples per day: Jitendra Singh

The capacity for COVID-19 testing has increased seven folds in the last three weeks in Jammu and Kashmir and over 350 samples can be tested on a daily basis, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

Allaying apprehensions regarding the availability of ventilators in the Union Territory, he said the designated ventilators for possible coronavirus patients, which were 46 in number till a few days ago, are now 209.

This information was also shared by Lt Govenor of Jammu and Kashmir G C Murmu during a conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last weekend.

"Similarly, the number of quarantine beds has increased nearly four times from 7,909 to 26,943," said Singh, Minister of State for Personnel.

He said the increase in capacity of testing of over 350 samples per day is a major achievement.

After a detailed audio- interaction regarding COVID-19 healthcare facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh lauded the Union Territory, particularly health authorities, for bringing about a major upsurge in COVID-19 care and prevention capacity during the lockdown period, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Compared to many other states and union territories, he said, Jammu and Kashmir has been faster in upgrading its health infrastructure to meet the sudden challenge that emerged in the form of the coronavirus pandemic.

For example, the minister said, the number of isolation beds has increased from 1,533 to 2,372 and there are plans for 1,689 additional beds.

Jammu and Kashmir was among the first to set up dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, the number of which has now increased to 17. The number of ICU beds designated for COVID patients has also been increased from 25 to 209, the minister said.

Singh also credited the Union Territory government for promptly following the various guidelines released from the Centre from time to time, whether it be in respect of setting up of decontamination tunnels or the distribution of AYUSH drugs to boost immunity.