Jacqueline Fernandes granted interim bail in money laundering case involving conman Sukesh

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was granted an interim bail on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 on Monday in an alleged money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik sought a response from the ED on the bail plea. Until ED's response, her regular bail is pending before the court.

She appeared before a Patiala House Court in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case on Monday.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed its second supplementary charge sheet in the case naming her as an accused.

Last December, the ED had filed its first charge sheet in the matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh. Later, in February, it filed a supplementary charge-sheet against one Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar who introduced him to Fernandez.

As per the charge sheet, Pinky used to choose expensive gifts for Fernandez and drop them at her residence after Chandrashekhar made the payments.

