No G20 joint statement due to Ukraine divisions: EAM

Jaishankar confirms no G20 joint statement due to Ukraine divisions

'There were divergences, there were differences, which we couldn't reconcile between various parties'

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 02 2023, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 17:18 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Credit: PTI Photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Thursday's G20 meeting in New Delhi had been unable to reach a joint declaration owing to divisions over the war in Ukraine.

"On the issue, which very frankly concerned the Ukraine conflict, there were divergences, there were differences, which we couldn't reconcile between various parties," S Jaishankar told reporters.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

G20
G20 summit
S Jaishankar
India News

What's Brewing

Nagaland gets its first ever woman MLA

Nagaland gets its first ever woman MLA

Presuming mom asleep, B'luru boy stays 2 days with body

Presuming mom asleep, B'luru boy stays 2 days with body

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50K fine for violence, dharna

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50K fine for violence, dharna

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part II

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part II

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

 