Jaishankar confirms no G20 joint statement due to Ukraine divisions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Thursday's G20 meeting in New Delhi had been unable to reach a joint declaration owing to divisions over the war in Ukraine.
"On the issue, which very frankly concerned the Ukraine conflict, there were divergences, there were differences, which we couldn't reconcile between various parties," S Jaishankar told reporters.
