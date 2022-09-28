Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties, ways to advance free, prosperous Indo-Pacific with US's Jake Sullivan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House and discussed ways to strengthen, deepen the India-US strategic partnership and advance a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Jaishankar, who is on a four-day official trip to Washington, also discussed Ukraine's conflict with Sullivan on Tuesday.

"Met today with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to discuss our shared efforts to deepen the US-India strategic partnership, mitigate the impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine, and advance a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.,” Sullivan said in a tweet.

The US, India and several other world powers have been discussing the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China’s rising military manoeuvring in the region.

China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea.

Jaishankar said they discussed the Ukraine conflict and its repercussions, the Indo-Pacific situation, South Asia and the Gulf. Exchanged views on addressing the current global economic volatility, the minister said in a tweet.

“Good to meet US National Security Advisor” Jake Sullivan, Jaishankar said. Earlier in the day, the minister met Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko of Papua New Guinea. “Spoke about our ongoing cooperation with the Pacific Islands. Discussed next steps for taking it forward in the coming days,” he said.