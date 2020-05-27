Jammu & Kashmir reports 25th coronavirus death

A quinquagenarian man from Srinagar, who was tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back, died due to cardiac arrest at a hospital on Wednesday, taking the tally of deaths due to the deadly virus to 25 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Salim Khan, nodal officer for COVID-19 at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar said that a 55-year-old man from Fateh Kadal area of old city Srinagar was shifted to Chest Diseases hospital from SMHS hospital on May 1.

On Wednesday at 4 pm, the patient developed sudden cardiac arrest and was immediately intubated, coupled to a ventilator and resuscitated, he said, adding that the patient developed another cardiac arrest and died instantly.

With his demise, the death toll of COVID-19 positive patients in J&K has reached to 25, including 22 from Kashmir division and three from Jammu. In the past 11 days, the death toll of COVID-19 has more than doubled in J&K. While the toll stood at 12 on May 16, it reached 25 on May 27.

Most of the patients whose deaths have been attributed to the viral infection have been suffering from some co-morbid condition. However, the virus has also killed some ‘otherwise healthy’ individuals.

Till Monday evening, J&K had reported 1,769 COVID-19 positive cases, out of which 833 have recovered and 912 are active cases. South Kashmir’s Kulgam district has the highest number of active positive cases – 207, followed by neighboring Anantnag district with 161 cases. Capital city Srinagar has 57 active cases while Jammu city has 73 active cases.