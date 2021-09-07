Jammu & Kashmir to establish mega IT hub to create jobs

The Jammu and Kashmir government is planning to establish a mega Information Technology (IT) hub to generate employment in the Union Territory.

According to J&K’s IT policy 2020, the government shall endeavor to establish state-of-the-art infrastructure of international standard suiting to the requirements of the IT/ITES industry.

“Mega IT hub will be developed through an initial effort of developing an IT township with a built-up space of 2 million square feet. A signature tower of 1 million square feet shall form the nucleus of the Mega IT hub,” the policy document reads.

The policy offers incentives to woo investors, both within the UT and outside J&K. It envisages reimbursements up to 25 per cent of lease/rental charges on the space subject to a maximum limit of Rs 10 lakh per year for a period of five years.

Besides subsidies, the J&K government is also highlighting good quality air and low crime rate in the UT to attract outside investors. As per the policy document, the government is offering incentives to IT companies to operate in three-shifts and to facilitate women to work during the night by providing transportation and security.

A senior official said after the successful implementation of the J&K’s IT policy 2020, J&K may emerge as a new hub of IT in the country. “The UT has the best environment for successful IT ventures. Besides ample human resources, J&K has a good climate for the IT sector and we are hopeful that outside investors will flock to the UT soon,” he said.

