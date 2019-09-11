Jap team to scan Nagaland jungles for WW-II remains

A team from Japan has started its 10-day search for the mortal remains of Japanese soldiers, who died during the World War-II, in the jungles of Nagaland.

The team of Japan Association for Recovery & Repatriation of War Casualties (JARRWC) lead by Kazuhiko Furumoto held a meeting with the officials of Nagaland government in Kohima on Tuesday and requested support and security to the mission.

A statement issued by Nagaland government said that the team will first visit villages like Jotsoma, Kigwema and Rusoma in Kohima district, where information about presence of mortal remains of "Japanese war martyrs" was established.

They will later visit Yikhum village under Wokha district, Chakhabama in Kohima district and Jessami under Phek district.

"They will first try to collect information by interviewing informants who could provide vital clues on the location of the remains of the Japanese war martyrs. Besides that, field investigation of burial sites will be done based on the information collected in research activities so as to confirm the burial condition of the remains under the ground by excavating the soil surface at the site where the excavated site will be reburied," said the statement.

In the second phase of the search operation from November 10 to 24, the team will carry out search in the hills.

"Considering the sentiments of the bereaved families of those deceased Japanese soldiers, some of whom have reached a very advanced age, prompt recovery of the mortal remains of dead soldiers has become a top priority for the visiting delegation. Nagaland government will provide all possible support and security to the team," it said.

Many Japanese soldiers had died fighting the Allied Forces during the Battle of Kohima in 1944.

The Japanese forces that had entered the Northeast from neighbouring Burma (now Myanmar) tried to capture the Kohima Ridge, which was part of the route through which British and Indian troops were supplied for the war, but were defeated.