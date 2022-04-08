Japan adds Covaxin to list of recognised vaccines to facilitate travel from April 10: Bharat Biotech

Japan has included Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the list of recognised vaccines, a move aimed at facilitating travel between the two countries.
"The Government of Japan has included Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the list of recognised vaccines to further facilitate travel from India to Japan starting April 10, 2022," Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.
Japan recognises India's COVAXIN to facilitate travel between both the countries.https://t.co/ikCzKhYJRc#announcement #BharatBiotech #COVAXIN #japantravel #COVID19 #COVID19Vaccine #indiatojapan pic.twitter.com/WQ24L0wVio
— BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) April 8, 2022
Various countries including Australia, have recognised Covaxin for facilitating travel.
