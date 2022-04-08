Japan adds Covaxin to list of recognised vaccines

Japan adds Covaxin to list of recognised vaccines to facilitate travel from April 10: Bharat Biotech

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 08 2022, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 16:03 ist
A vial of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. Credit: AFP File Photo

Japan has included Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the list of recognised vaccines, a move aimed at facilitating travel between the two countries.

"The Government of Japan has included Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the list of recognised vaccines to further facilitate travel from India to Japan starting April 10, 2022," Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.

Various countries including Australia, have recognised Covaxin for facilitating travel.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Japan
India
India News
Covaxin
Bharat Biotech
travel

Related videos

What's Brewing

Want to count penguins? This Antarctic base is hiring

Want to count penguins? This Antarctic base is hiring

Can war massacres sway China's support of Russia?

Can war massacres sway China's support of Russia?

Shards of asteroid that killed dinosaurs found

Shards of asteroid that killed dinosaurs found

Women dominate shortlist for International Booker Prize

Women dominate shortlist for International Booker Prize

Ayodhya's rising Ram temple ups Anjanadri's footfall

Ayodhya's rising Ram temple ups Anjanadri's footfall

Demand for luxury cars outpaces overall auto sales

Demand for luxury cars outpaces overall auto sales

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

 