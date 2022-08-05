Japan approves Covaxin booster dose for travellers

Japan has approved Covaxin booster dose for travellers: Bharat Biotech

In April this year, the Japanese government had announced including Covaxin in its list of recognised vaccines

PTI
PTI,
  Aug 05 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 22:42 ist

Bharat Biotech on Friday said Japan has approved Covaxin booster dosage for travellers visiting the country.

In a tweet, Bharat Biotech co-founder Suchitra Ella said: "We are proud to announce, Japan has approved COVAXIN booster dose for travellers. Another global recognition of the effectiveness of our universal COVID vaccine."

In April this year, the Japanese government had announced including Covaxin in its list of recognised vaccines to further facilitate travel from India. 

