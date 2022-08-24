JD(U)'s Devesh Chandra Thakur files nomination, Bihar council chairman's election on Thursday

JD(U)'s Devesh Chandra Thakur files nomination

The 'Mahagathbandhan', comprising the chief minister's JD(U), RJD, Congress and the Left, enjoys a comfortable majority in the 75-member House

  • Aug 24 2022, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 14:45 ist

Senior JD(U) leader Devesh Chandra Thakur on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for election to the post of chairman of the Bihar legislative council.

Thakur, who is serving his fourth term as an MLC, filed his nomination papers in presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former CM Rabri Devi, both of whom are members of the House, besides Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and a number of other leaders of the 'Mahagathbandhan'.

According to the Vidhan Parishad secretariat, voting will take place on Thursday.

The 'Mahagathbandhan', comprising the chief minister's JD(U), RJD, Congress and the Left, enjoys a comfortable majority in the 75-member House.

The chairman's post has been lying vacant since May 2017 when Awadhesh Narain Singh, a veteran BJP leader, completed a five-year term.

Singh was again appointed as acting chairman in June 2020 when the Upper House became "headless" upon the expiry of the tenure of JD(U) MLC and deputy chairman Haroon Rashid.

