JEE Main entrance exam begins today as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in India

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in India, the National Testing Agency has decided to hold JEE Main exam for a place in engineering courses in India.

Students arrived at their assigned examination centres in Delhi and Kolkata. JEE Main exams begin today.

Candidates who are appearing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), being conducted in September 2020, are permitted to travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network of Central and Western Railways, said the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Admit Card of candidates appearing for JEE and NEET will be considered as authority to enter suburban stations with companions (parents/guardians) on exam days in Mumbai.