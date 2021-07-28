J&K cloudburst: Amit Shah speaks to LG, DGP to take stock of situation

J&K cloudburst: Amit Shah takes stock of situation

At least 30 people were reported missing after a cloudburst in a remote village in Kishtwar district

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 28 2021, 12:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 12:56 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh and took stock of the situation arising due to a cloudburst in Kishtwar district of the union territory.

At least 30 people were reported missing after a cloudburst in a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday.

"I have spoken to LG and DGP of Jammu and Kashmir regarding cloudburst in Kishtwar (J&K). SDRF, Army and local administration are engaged in rescue work, NDRF is also reaching there. Our priority is to save as many lives as possible. I express my condolences to the bereaved families," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Amit Shah
Jammu and Kashmir
cloudburst
India News

