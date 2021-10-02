J&K police register case after temple desecrated in Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday registered a case against unknown miscreants for desecrating a temple in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Police said it was revealed by some sources that at around 2 pm on Saturday, some miscreants desecrated the Barghshikha Bhavani temple in Mattan area of Anantnag.

“After receiving the information, a case under sections 295, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and investigation has been set into motion," a police official said and added senior officers of police and civil administration visited the area for an on the spot inquiry.

Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla said the culprits will be punished, and no one will be allowed to harm social and communal harmony. “Such immoral and illegal acts will not be tolerated and the culprits will be penalised as per relevant provisions of the law. Nobody will be allowed to harm or disrupt the social and communal harmony in society,” he said.

The incident evoked sharp reaction from netizens in Kashmir, who termed the incident as unacceptable.

“Unacceptable. I strongly condemn this vandalism and urge the administration, especially @JmuKmrPolice police to identify the culprits so they can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” National Conference (NC) vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

PDP president and another former CM Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: “Pained & disturbed by reports of malicious damage & vandalism at the Mata temple in Mattan. Need of the hour is to reassure our pandit brethren. Request SSP Anantnag & DC Anantnag to look into the matter immediately.”

Sumiara Yosuf, a netizen, while condemning the vandalism of the ancient temple, tweeted: “Such acts are aimed at hampering the prevailing peace & harmony in valley. The culprits should be nabbed & punished.”

