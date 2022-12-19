Clearing films censor board's job: MP on 'Pathaan' row

Job of clearing films should be left to censor board: BSP MP on 'Pathaan' controversy

As LS took up issues of urgent importance, the BSP leader said many linked to the ruling party -- the BJP -- were demanding a ban on the film claiming it has hurt Hindus

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 19 2022, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 16:45 ist
Shahrukh Khan and his film Pathaan are facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang. Those who have demanded a ban on the film include Madhya Pradesh minister Narrottam Mishra, and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal. Credit: IANS Photo

The controversy around Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song from Pathaan echoed in the Lok Sabha on Monday as BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali slammed those demanding a ban on the movie, saying the job of clearing films should be left to the Central Board of Film Certification.

As the Lok Sabha took up issues of urgent importance, the BSP leader said many linked to the ruling party -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- were demanding a ban on the film claiming it has hurt Hindu feelings.

He said similar demands have also been made by an "Ulema board".

"It is a new trend, those in the government are demanding that the film be banned... Someone from the Ulema board also said the Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone film should be banned," Ali said.

Also Read | Now, Muslim outfits demand SRK's film 'Pathaan' be banned: Report

"The job of banning movies should be left to the censor board. There are many artistes among our members. Sanatan Dharma is not so weak that it would be in danger due to someone wearing a colour... Nor is Islam so weak that a movie may hurt it," said Ali.

"Such threats should not be made," he added.

Shahrukh Khan and his film Pathaan are facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang. Those who have demanded a ban on the film include Madhya Pradesh minister Narrottam Mishra, and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal.

The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board has also sought a ban on the movie for "misrepresenting Islam".

The song launched last week has so far garnered more than 81 million views on YouTube.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Deepika Padukone
pathaan
Lok Sabha
Shah Rukh Khan
BSP

What's Brewing

Google to focus on investing in women-led startups

Google to focus on investing in women-led startups

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

In Pics | Argentina celebrates FIFA WC win after 36 yrs

In Pics | Argentina celebrates FIFA WC win after 36 yrs

Women, startups thrive as Kashmir eases net shutdowns

Women, startups thrive as Kashmir eases net shutdowns

Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup

Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup

Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win

Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

Kings and temples of power

Kings and temples of power

 