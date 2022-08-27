Justice U U Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India

U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 27 2022, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 10:42 ist
Credit: Twitter/ @rashtrapatibhvn

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on Saturday took oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India (CJI) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu.

 

More to follow...

U U Lalit
Chief Justice of India
India News

