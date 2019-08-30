Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi over Scindia's warning

Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, on Friday called on interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi for the post of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief.

Kamal Nath said, "I met Sonia Gandhi ji today & we discussed various subjects, including party organisation in the state. It was a very fruitful discussion like always."

There has been support for the Congress leader from the Scindia camp, which had issued a ‘warning’ and threatened to quit if Scindia was not made PCC chief.

Jyoriaditya Scindia, a senior Congress leader and a former Madhya Pradesh MP, on Thursday had given the party high command an ultimatum to make him head of the Madhya Pradesh unit, otherwise, he would “look for other options”.

Scindia reportedly was said to be in contact with several BJP leaders and also had intentions of switching over to the other party.

On the other hand, Congress leader Ashok Dangi from Datia, Madhya Pradesh issued a press note saying, "if Jyotiraditya Scindia is kept away from state politics then he (Dangi) along with 500 people will resign from the party," according to an ANI post.