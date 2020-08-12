Kamala Harris never forgot her roots, even today calls me 'chithi': Aunt recounts Biden VP pick's childhood

“We are very thrilled and happy. She has always been courageous, outgoing, and progressive,” said Dr Sarala Gopalan of her niece Kamala Harris, who is now the running mate of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

In a conversation with DH hours after Biden made his decision known to the world through a tweet, Dr Sarala Gopalan spoke about Kamala Harris’ childhood, her caring nature, daunting courage, and her love for South Indian cuisine. Dr Sarala Gopalan is the sister of Dr Shyamala Gopalan, Kamala Harris' mother.

Kamala Harris's grandfather P V Gopalan was an Indian diplomat and the US Senator had herself recalled how her grandfather had shaped her life and served as the greatest inspiration besides her mother Dr Shyamala Gopalan, who migrated to the US as a teenager to study medicine and rose to become a breast cancer specialist.

While Dr Sarala Gopalan lives in Chennai, her brother G Balachandran is a consultant at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) in New Delhi and another sister is based in Canada.

“She (Kamala Harris) is a person who never forgets her roots and believes in family values. Even today, she calls me chithi (mother’s younger sister) and she has always been a caring person. Obviously, we are thrilled and happy. We hope she achieves whatever she wants to,” Dr Sarala Gopalan, a gynecologist and obstetrician in Chennai, said.

Dr Sarala said her sister Dr Shyamala had raised her daughters – Kamala Harris and Maya – with “good values and views” that also ensured both also stuck to their roots. The US Democratic vice-presidential hopeful had herself recalled her mother as “smart and fierce.”

“My sister herself was very progressive and brave that some 60 years ago she went to the US alone to pursue her studies and made a name for herself. Her upbringing has brought Kamala where she is today. It is time for the entire family to be proud,” Dr Sarala said.

Though the family was settled in the US, Dr Shyamala would bring her children to Chennai often to meet her parents and relatives, helping them bond with her maternal family.

Since my sister is not alive today, “we will always be available for Kamala and Maya” whenever they need us. “For sure. I will be there if she needs me,” Dr Sarala Gopalan said, when asked whether she would travel to the US to be with her niece, who attempts to write herself into the history.

“We do not interfere in their personal lives. If Kamala wants me near her, I will certainly travel,” she said. Dr Sarala Gopalan had travelled to the US in 2017 when Kamala Harris was sworn-in a senator.

On Kamala Harris’ love for South Indian cuisine, Dr Sarala Gopalan said the US Senator would host her aunt based in Canada very often just to taste authentic Tamil flavour. “Both Kamala and her husband love Indian cuisine, especially South Indian. My sister would travel to the US to be with me and ensure that they get their share of South Indian food. She loves the cuisine,” Dr Sarala Gopalan said.