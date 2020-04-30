Karnataka, Tamil Nadu among states with best coronavirus recovery rate

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are among the states with the best recovery rates from coronavirus, whereas Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are among the worst.

The recovery rate is just above 25% for the country as a whole, but there are wide variations among the states. Tamil Nadu tops the list with 56.75% recovery rate followed by Karnataka (39.58%).

The rate is more than 30% in Delhi, Rajasthan, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir, government sources say.

On the other side of the spectrum are Gujarat and Maharashtra with 12% and 15% recovery rate. The two western states are followed by Madhya Pradesh (15.79%) and West Bengal (16.41%).

Experts, however, have pointed out that the recovery rate is not an ideal parameter to measure, as it depends on the number of patients in hospitals and their duration of stay.

It is possible that some states show relatively low recovery rates only because most of their patients were admitted within the past two weeks and will recover, raising the state's recovery rate.

But Karnataka’s ability to manage the novel coronavirus a tad better than its southern neighbour can also be gauged from the fact that it has a marginally better doubling rate of 21.6 days as against 19.1 days of Tamil Nadu.

The numbers are far better for Kerala and Telangana with 37.5 days and 70.8 days respectively, as the two states have flattened the curve, according to records maintained by the National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai.

Himachal Pradesh has a doubling rate of 191.6 days — the best in India. Chhattisgarh (89.7 days), Telangana (70.8) and Assam (59) are also among states with a doubling rate of more than 40 days. Besides Karnataka, the states with a doubling rate between 20-40 days include Haryana (24.4) and Uttarakhand (30.3).

A Union Health Ministry official on Thursday said that the case fatality ratio in India stands at 3.2% and a majority of the victims are elderly persons.