Karunanidhi’s birthday will be celebrated as government function: TN CM Stalin

June 3, the birthday of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, will be celebrated as a government function from this year, the DMK dispensation announced on Tuesday.

Making a statement under Rule 110 in the Assembly, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that a statue of Karunanidhi will be unveiled on his 98th birth anniversary on June 3 at the sprawling Omandurar Government Estate overlooking the arterial Anna Salai in Chennai.

In the second statement made under the rule on Karunanidhi since the cabinet led by him assumed charge on May 7, 2021, Stalin said it was the duty of the Tamil Nadu government to honour the late DMK patriarch for walking the extra mile for the “betterment of the Tamil race.”

“June 3, the birthday of Karunanidhi, will be celebrated as a government event from 2022. I also take pride in declaring that a grand statue for Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) will be unveiled on June 3 at the Government Estate,” Stalin announced in the House.

The government is also building a grand memorial for Karunanidhi, who passed away on August 7, 2018, following age-related illness, at his resting place on Marina Beach in Chennai. Recalling his father’s contributions to the state, Stalin said Karunanidhi had created a record by getting elected to Tamil Nadu 13 times and that he served as Chief Minister for 19 years spread over five terms.

He mentioned Chennai Metro Rail, free insurance scheme, formation of women Self-Help Groups (SHG), Hogenakkal Combined Drinking Water scheme, and establishment of TIDEL parks as some of the achievements of Karunanidhi.

The government is also constructing a mega library named after Karunanidhi in Madurai, while it instituted awards in his name to scholars and writers.