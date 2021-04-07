Kazakhstan defence minister on four-day visit to India for bilateral talks

Kazakhstan defence minister on four-day visit to India

  Apr 07 2021
Kazakhstan Defence Minister Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev is on a four-day visit to India from Wednesday, the Defence Ministry said.

"The Kazakh defence minister is scheduled to arrive in Jodhpur today and is expected to travel to Jaisalmer, New Delhi and Agra for meetings and visit defence establishments," the ministry said in a statement.

Yermekbayev will hold a bilateral meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday, it noted.

The two ministers had last met in Moscow on September 5 last year on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers' meeting. 

Yermekbayev is in India on Singh's invitation, the Defence Ministry noted. 

This will be his first meeting with Singh after his reappointment as the defence minister of Kazakhstan, it said.

