Keeping families small a patriotic act: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday voiced concerns over the explosive rise in population, as he pitched for family planning by linking smaller families to patriotism.

Modi said unchecked population growth could derail the government’s poverty alleviation measures.

“Before a child arrives into our family we should think – have I prepared myself to fulfil the needs of the child? No parents can continue to give birth to children who are forced to live this type of life and therefore a social awareness is needed,” said the prime minister.

Urging citizens to work towards keeping families small, the prime minister also linked smaller families to patriotism, saying such persons deserved respect.

“You will naturally see that a smaller family can be happier and more content. Your family will be away from diseases, will have more resources,” remarked Modi in what could be the first time an Indian prime minister has addressed the politically sensitive issue.

Cautioning about various new challenges for the present and future generations, Modi said governments needed to come up with different schemes to create social awareness about the challenges posed by population explosion.

“We cannot think of an unhealthy society, we cannot think of an uneducated society,” said Modi.