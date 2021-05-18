Kejriwal urges Centre to cancel flights from Singapore

Kejriwal appeals Centre to cancel flights from Singapore over Covid strain ‘very dangerous' for kids

This new strain of virus could invade India in the form of a third wave, he said in a tweet

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 18 2021, 16:17 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 16:17 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Central government to immediately cancel all air services with Singapore, saying a new strain of coronavirus there is said to be "very dangerous" for children.

This new strain of virus could invade India in the form of a third wave, he said in a tweet.

"The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. 

