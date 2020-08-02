Kerala-based parents, son share joy as they pass class 12 exams together

It was a joyous occassion for Malappuram-based Muhammed Musthafa and Nusaiba, who passed their class 12th equivalency exams in March. Their joy was only amplified when their son, Shammas, cleared his own regular class 12 examinations four months later.

43-year-old businessman, Musthafa, moved to the Gulf for work, shortly after completing 10th grade. There he worked at a veterinary clinic, and married Nusaiba, who relocated and moved with him before she could pass class 12th, according to a report by The News Minute.

While the couple decided to pick up where they left off, they didn’t know how to go about re-starting their education. A poster for Kerala Literacy Mission’s equivalency exams led them to the world of evening lessons and weekend classes.

“Both of us are working in the business together, so that’s all the time we could take out for studying. Our son was excited to know about our enrollment. He would help us with our doubts and ask us questions too. He has always been good at studies, getting A+ in all subjects both in Class 10 and 11. This year, when there was a break in classes due to the coronavirus, there was some difficulty and he missed A+ only for one subject by three marks,” Musthafa told TNM.

The family also later realised that they had a common teacher.

While Nusaiba scored 80% marks, Musthafa got first-class grades too. All three members of the family studied in the commerce stream.

The couple were hesitant to discuss the fact that they had just cleared their class 12th examinations with friends and family. “But we understood there was no reason to be embarrassed when all the calls that came were congratulatory. We even managed to inspire some people who realised that it is never too late to study more,” Musthafa told the source.