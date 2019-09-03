Kerala govt seeks CBI probe against Congress leaders

The Left-front government in Kerala has sought a CBI probe into a corruption case involving senior Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and leader of Opposition in Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala.

The allegation pertained to corruption in implementing Rs. 256 crore hazardous waste treatment plant at Travancore Titanium Products (TTP) in Kerala during the term of Congress government led by Ooomen Chandy in 2006. The work was awarded to foreign firms.

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, which has been probing the allegations, recommended a CBI investigation citing the involvement of some foreign agencies. Based on this, the Kerala government sought a CBI probe.

While there were allegations that the decision to seek a CBI probe was politically motivated, Chandy said that he was willing to face any investigation to bring out the truth.