One more person was held in connection with the bid to blackmail actress Shamna Kasim in Kochi, while an actor was quizzed by the police in this connection.

Harris, a hairstylist, was arrested by the police. He was suspected to be a key conspirator in the blackmailing bid.

Actor Dharmajan's statement was collected by the police on Monday. He later said that one of the gang members called him and asked for contact numbers of two actresses.