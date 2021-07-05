Takeaways from PM's speech at Co-WIN Global Conclave

Key takeaways from PM Modi's speech at Co-WIN Global Conclave

Modi stressed that technology is integral to the fight against Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 05 2021, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 15:31 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Co-WIN Global Conclave on Monday as India will now offer the Co-WIN platform as a digital public good to other countries to run their own Covid-19 inoculation drives.

About 50 countries, including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda, have shown interest in adopting Co-WIN to run their vaccination drives, Dr R S Sharma, the CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA), had said.

Here are key takeaways from the Prime Minister's speech:

1. At the outset, PM Modi conveyed his condolences for lives lost to coronavirus around the world. Calling it an unparalleled emergency in 100 years, Modi said, "Experience shows that no nation, however powerful, can solve a challenge like this alone."

2. PM Modi hailed India's willingness to share experience, expertise and resources with the world despite restraints and said India "remains eager to learn from global practices".

3. Hailing India's digital approach to the pandemic and vaccination from the beginning, PM Modi said, "Technology is integral to our fight against Covid-19. Fortunately, software is one area where there are no constraints."

4. PM Modi said that the Indian civilisation considers the whole world as one family, a philosophy made truer during the pandemic. "That's why, our technology platform for Covid vaccination — the platform we call Co-WIN — is being prepared to be made open-source," PM Modi said.

5. He also said that Co-WIN can be customised by a lot of countries according to their local details. 

