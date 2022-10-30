Kharge slams Centre, asks why BJP govt is averse to grooming scientific temperament

Kharge says BJP govt 'averse to scientific temperament'

  Oct 30 2022
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: AFP Photo

Citing media reports, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday claimed that the Modi government plans to scrap nearly 300 science awards and asked why it is so averse to grooming scientific temperament.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge shared media reports which claimed that more than 300 government awards for scientists from ministries of science, space, health and family welfare, and earth sciences have been discontinued.

"Modi Govt has the lowest spending on R&D in the world and now they plan to scrap nearly 300 science awards," he said in a tweet.

These awards are not only for recognition but also help in funding the scientific community, Kharge said.

"Why is the BJP Govt so averse to groom(ing) scientific temperament," the Congress president asked.

