Krithi Karanth becomes first Indian woman to be chosen as a 'Wild Innovator'

Dr. Krithi K Karanth, Chief Conservation Scientist at Bengaluru-based Centre for Wildlife Studies (CWS), has been chosen as the first Indian and Asian woman for the 2021 'WILD Innovator Award'.

This award given by the 'WILD ELEMENTS Foundation' brings together a coalition of innovators, advocates and partners to "disrupt the status quo and identify solutions to global sustainability and conservation," a CWS statement said on Tuesday.

The Foundation's distinctive approach to addressing climate change is the "Power of Three," recognising the interconnectedness of animal-kind, humankind, and plant kind for the future planetary wellness of our shared home, it said.

As part of its flagship programme the Foundation has partnered with 'WILD Innovators', the premier science and conservation experts, driving cutting-edge work in the field around the world, and 'WILD Advocates', celebrities and influencers who value and promote the importance and vital interdependence of people, animals, plants, and our shared environment, the statement said.

"This partnership will enable influencers to authentically learn about and uplift community led-solutions to environmental issues while also sharing their own platforms to increase the reach of changemakers on the frontlines," it said.

The other winners are Richelle Thomas (USA), Abigail Williams and Jayne Goss (United Kingdom), Erika Allen and Laurell Sims (USA), AnnaSophia Robb, Genesis Butler (USA), Sheila Funnell (Kenya), Rosamira Guillen (Colombia), Resson Kantai Duff (Kenya), Dr. Adriana Verges (Australia), and Dominique Goncalves (Mozambique).

"Innovators were invited to apply for a $100,000 two- year grant to create and deploy an initiative that aligns with the mission of the Foundation, as well as access to partnership opportunities with other 'WILD ELEMENTS Foundation' stakeholders such as intergovernmental organisations, partners, board members, funders," it was stated.

"I am deeply honoured to be chosen as a Wild Innovator and this award will enable us at the Centre for Wildlife Studies to scale our conservation intervention programmes Wild Suraksha, Wild Shaale and Wild Seve," said Dr. Krithi Karanth.