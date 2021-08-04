Landslides in Himachal, one killed, two injured

Meanwhile, the Nahan-Kumharhatti national highway was blocked due to a landslide in Sirmaur district

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Aug 04 2021, 04:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 04:42 ist
BRO workers restore the bridge over Shansha Nala in Lahaul & Spiti district, Tuesday. Credit: PTI Photo

A 22-year-old man died and two others were injured in a landslide that hit Himachal Pradesh's Solan district early Tuesday, a state disaster management official said.

The deceased was identified as Lalu Ram of Jakhiyan village from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, he added. 

Amar Singh (19) of Kanpur and Ram Lal Thapa (47) of Parwanoo sustained injuries in the landslide, he said. 

As per a report received from the Solan District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), the landslide occurred near a hotel in sector three in Parwanoo at around 2:30 am, the official added.

Meanwhile, the Nahan-Kumharhatti national highway was blocked due to a landslide in Sirmaur district, a state disaster management official said.

The landslide occurred near Laddoo due to which the Nahan-Kumharhatti NH-907-A was blocked at about 1 pm, the official said.

An earthmover and an air compressor were deployed at the site for early restoration of the road, he added. 

