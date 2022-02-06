Lata Mangeshkar and her love for cricket: When India's Nightingale rescued BCCI after the 1983 win

Lata Mangeshkar had a special love for cricket and admiration for cricketers.

A big fan and enthusiast of the game, she was aware of the various finer aspects of the game and followed the records well.

Lata Didi also had a special love for fellow Mumbaikar and fellow Bharat Ratna recipient Sachin Tendulkar, the God of Cricket.

She had seen several matches on the ground whether it is in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai or Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

She also helped raise funds for the World Cup winning Indian team that defeated West Indies in 1983.

When the BCCI wanted to felicitate them in a grand way after the team returned, the cash-strapped body did not have enough funds.

Also Read | India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar passes away

The then-BCCI President NKP Salve liked the idea of long-time cricket administrator late Raj Singh Dungarpur of a concert by Lata Mangeshkar, which was accepted. Raj Bhai, as he was popularly known, was a friend of Lata Mangeshkar.

The concert happened and around Rs 20 lakh was raised - a princely sum in those days. The highlight of the program was a song ‘Bharat Vishwa Vijeta’ composed by her brother Hridyanath Mangeshkar. Besides, Nitin Mukesh and Suresh Wadekar sung in the show. In attendance was Kapil Dev’s team, support staff and administrators besides former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the son of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla spoke about Lata ji’s love for the game. “When we'd lose a game, she'd call me and ask, 'Rajeev Ji, how did we lose this game?' We should have won it comfortably. This many runs could have been scored….cricket held a special place in her heart,” Shukla told a TV channel.

The legendary singer used to own a house near the Lord’s Stadium in London, however, she sold it off.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar: 'Queen of Melody' who redefined music in India

The BCCI on Sunday paid tributes to the legendary singer at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. "The Indian Cricket team is wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji who left for her heavenly abode on Sunday morning. The queen of melody, Lata Didi loved cricket, always supported the game and backed Team India,” the BCCI said in a tweet.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly condoled the death of the singer. “Lata Didi had the power to move everyone and bring out a range of emotions with her soulful rendition and her melodious voice. She took a keen interest in cricket and contributed in her own way. The fact that she is no more amongst us breaks my heart. This is an irreparable loss,” said BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah.

Also Read | Security tightened at Mumbai's Shivaji Park ahead of Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

Tendulkar was a regular visitor to Prabhu Kunj, the residence of the Mangeshkars and called Lata Didi as “Aai”, meaning mother. For Lata, Sachin was already a Bharat Ratna even before he received it in 2014. "For me, he is the real Bharat Ratna for years. Whatever he has done for the country, very few people can do. He deserves this honour. He has made all of us feel proud,” she said after the government announced the award.

In fact, Gavaskar was also a long time admirer of Didi - and once he recalled an incident of what happened in Pakistan, when he was the skipper and Fatehsinh Rao Gaekwad, the Maharaja of Baroda was the manager. In Lahore during a formal reception, Gaekwad introduced Gavaskar to a lady, who said: "We do not know him.. We know Imran (Khan) and Zaheer (Abbas)." Now it was Gaekwad’s turn to introduce that woman and said - “this is Malika-e-Taranum Noorjahan..You must have known him.”

Known for his wit and replies, Sunny said: “No, we do not know him. We only know Lata Mangeshkar.”

After the news of her death came, several cricketers paid tributes to her. "The goddess is no more. Leaving behind her 'genius' for us to keep enriching our lives by. RIP Lata Mangeshkar," said Sanjay Manjrekar.

Former skipper Virat Kohli said: “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones”.

Check out the latest videos from DH: