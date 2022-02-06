Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India - a collection of her unforgettable songs

As India mourns the passing away of her Nightingale, the melodious voice of Lata Mangeshkar will continue to charm generations to come. DH brings to you a collection of some of the gems which will be remembered for centuries to come. (compiled by S R Ramakrishna)
Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh
Lata hailed from a family steeped in classical music and Marathi natya sangeet, and she was regarded as unparalleled when it came to Indian-style melodies. In this song from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960), Lata proves a point: She could pull off ‘Western’ songs as well.
Aap Ki Nazro Ne Samjha
This is a classic from Anpadh (1962). Madan Mohan’s melody stands out for its delicate phrasing, making it much loved even six decades on (Sunidhi Chouhan did a recent version). Lata’s greatness shines in the way she renders the complex song, set to an uneven ⅞ beat, so smoothly and evocatively.
Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya
One of Lata’s most iconic songs, Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya is from the blockbuster hit Mughal-e-Azam (1960). The melody, composed by Naushad and shot on Madhubala, took Lata’s popularity, on the rise since 1949, to greater heights. Madhubala plays Anarkali, and this remained the most lavishly shot song in Indian films for a long time.
O Basanti Pawan Pagal
Based on the raga Patdeep, this Laxmikant Pyarelal melody is an example of how Lata could combine the sweetness of voice with an intensity of expression. Without doubt, this would make it to any list of Lata’s greatest songs.
Yeh Sama, Sama Hai Ye Pyar Ka
Chosen from Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965), this simple melody with stylish orchestration shows how Lata could deliver pleasant, romantic numbers effortlessly. The music is by Kalyanji Anandji.
Bahon Mein Chale Aao
Lata’s best decade, many music lovers believe, was the ‘50s. But well into the ‘70s, she was in fine form, as can be seen in this playful, bouncy number from Anamika (1973). This is among the many memorable songs she delivered in association with R D Burman.
Rasik Balma Haay Dil Kyon Lagaya Tose
In her childhood, Lata was trained for a few years by her father Pandit Dinanath Mangeshkar. Those lessons stood her in good stead when she had to sing raga-based songs, such as Rasik Balma Haay Dil Kyon Lagaya Tose. This is an all-time classic from the romantic comedy Chori Chori (1956), and shows her classical flair in raga Shuddh Kalyan.
Mohe Bhool Gaye
This is a delicate, poignant number, from the 1952 musical Baiju Bawra. With lyrics by Shakeel Badayuni and music by Naushad, it ranks among the most beautiful love songs ever made in Indian cinema. ‘Mohe Bhool Gaye’ brings to mind thumris such as ‘Piya Milan Ki Aas’ and Lata shows how the morning raga Bhairavi can move you deeply even when it is used in a simple melody.
Gumnaam Hai Koi
When Lata sang for films with ghost and reincarnation stories, she delivered lovely songs evoking suspense and mystery. Gumnaam Hai Koi, from Gumnaam (1965), is full of ascending and descending chromatic notes, adding an extra-dramatic quality to the melody. ‘Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil’ from Bees Saal Baad is another such haunting hit.
Lag Jaa Gale
Lovers of Lata’s music are unanimous in their belief that this is one of her greatest songs, if not the greatest. Surprise graces and a lush string section elevate this Madan Mohan melody from Woh Kaun Thi (1964), a mystery starring Manoj Kumar and Sadhana.
