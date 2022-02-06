Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains taken home

Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains taken home from hospital; fans throng street for last glimpse

Nearly 50 policemen were stationed outside the hospital, which saw a stream of visitors since morning, including politicians

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 06 2022, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 15:06 ist
An ambulance carrying the body of Lata Mangeshkar, arrives at her home in Mumba. Credit: IANS Photo

The mortal remains of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar were taken from Breach Candy Hospital to her residence here on Sunday amid tight security, as a large number of her fans and well-wishers gathered outside the medical facility to catch a final glimpse of the music icon.

Mangeshkar (92) died at the hospital in the morning due to multiple organ failure.

Nearly 50 policemen were stationed outside the hospital, which saw a stream of visitors since morning, including politicians - Union minister Nitin Gadkari, NCP president Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray - and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Police had blocked the road outside the hospital to make a clear way from there to her residence 'Prabhu Kunj' on Pedder Road, which is a 2-minute drive from the medical facility.

The ambulance carrying Mangeshkar's mortal remains was escorted by a convoy of more than 10 cars, including that of Tendulkar and Thackeray.

As the convoy left the hospital, fans of the singer thronged to catch a last glimpse of her, some even stumbling on barricades that were placed to ensure security and a clear passage. The singer's funeral will be held with state honours later in the day.

Lata Mangeshkar
Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News

