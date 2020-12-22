Legion of Merit honour for Modi testimony to his acceptance as world leader: BJP leaders

Senior BJP leaders asserted on Tuesday that the US' decision to confer the 'Legion of Merit' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects his "acceptance" as a world leader and is a testimony to his vision, steadfast leadership and diplomacy.

President Donald Trump has conferred the Legion of Merit, one of the highest military honours of the US, on Modi for his leadership in elevating bilateral strategic partnership and accelerating emergence of India as a global power.

Hailing the recognition, BJP president J P Nadda said, "Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji being conferred with the prestigious 'Legion of Merit' by the US President @realDonaldTrump reflects PM Modi Ji's vision, steadfast leadership & diplomacy. As India emerges as a rising power globally, Indo-US ties are strongest ever than before."

Congratulating Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that this award is yet another testimony of his acceptance as a world leader, working relentlessly towards global peace.

India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on behalf of the prime minister from the US National Security Advisor, Robert O'Brien, at the White House on Monday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said this is a recognition of Modi's leadership and statesmanship by the global community.