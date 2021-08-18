Reject Rs 192 cr VP enclave plans: Chidambaram to Naidu

Let vanity perish and sanity prevail: Chidambaram urges Naidu to reject Rs 192 cr VP enclave plans

A media report claimed that the government has set in motion its plan to construct a new residence for the VP

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 18 2021, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 13:52 ist
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday urged M Venkaiah Naidu to reject the idea of a "Rs 192 crore enclave" for the vice president, saying "let vanity perish and sanity prevail".

Chidambaram's remarks in a tweet came after a media report claimed that the government has set in motion its plan to construct a new residence for the vice president by inviting pre-qualification bids for the proposed vice president's enclave next to the North Block and the Rashtrapati Bhavan at an estimated cost of Rs 192 crore.

"In an India where austerity should be the watchword in high places, a Rs 192 cr. enclave for the Vice President will be an abomination," Chidambaram tweeted.

"Shri Venkaiah Naidu should reject the idea as long as he is Vice President. This is another vanity project. Let vanity perish and sanity prevail," the former Union minister said.

The Congress has been asking the BJP-led Union government to shelve its plans on the Central Vista redevelopment project, alleging that it is a "vanity project" and "wastage" of public funds.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Chidambaram
Venkaiah naidu
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Thousands flee Afghanistan as Taliban take control

Thousands flee Afghanistan as Taliban take control

Who created the renewable-energy miracle?

Who created the renewable-energy miracle?

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

DH Toon | Taliban send Afghanistan back to stone age

DH Toon | Taliban send Afghanistan back to stone age

The Lead: All Things Covid - Understanding Mucormycosis

The Lead: All Things Covid - Understanding Mucormycosis

After earthquake, storm and floods: No relief for Haiti

After earthquake, storm and floods: No relief for Haiti

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

 