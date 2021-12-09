News Live: Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha at 11 am on the chopper crash

Today, 75 years ago our Constituent Assembly met for the first time. Distinguished people from different parts of India, different backgrounds & even differing ideologies came together with one aim-to give people of India a worthy Constitution: PM Modi
Today, 75 years ago our Constituent Assembly met for the first time. Distinguished people from different parts of India, different backgrounds and even differing ideologies came together with one aim- to give the people of India a worthy Constitution. Tributes to these greats. pic.twitter.com/JfJUFw2ThK
A team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to reach Alwar to inquire about the case of sexual abuse of minor girls in a govt school: NCPCR
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha at 11 am today on the military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu
Our deepest condolences to the Rawat family, the Indian military, and the people of India after the tragic death of Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash... and the families of the other victims of the crash: Pentagon Press Secy
#WATCH | Our deepest condolences to the Rawat family, the Indian military, and the people of India after the tragic death of Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash... and the families of the other victims of the crash: Pentagon Press Secy John Kirby pic.twitter.com/GdIMchQAfh
One of the big questions that is facing the armed forces as well as the nation is -- how a helicopter carrying a very very important person - India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat -- crashed resulting in the death of several persons.
"Comprehensive checks of the helicopter would have been done. There would have been a standby helicopter as well. The weather condition would have been checked. In this case, if the weather at Wellington was marginal, they may have decided to make an attempt and then call it off," said a former official of the Indian Air Force (IAF).
The official said technical snag or weather could have been the factor due to which crash happened.
According to him, if all things were normal, the one possibility is that, as the chopper was close to Coonoor, it would have been flying low and or maybe flown into the hill, to duck beneath the clouds.
Chopper crash: Heard a loud sound, helicopter was in flames, says eyewitness
“I heard a loud sound of a helicopter around my house and when I looked to see what happened, the chopper was already on fire after hitting a tree. It hit another big tree within a few seconds and I saw people falling from the helicopter. Then, the helicopter burst into flames.”
These are the words of Krishnaswamy, a resident of Nanjappanchathiram in Upper Coonoor in the picturesque Nilgiris district where an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed killing Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 others.
NDA batchmate remembers 'visionary' Gen Bipin Rawat, says he was apt as India's first CDS
Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba extends condolences over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other Armed Forces personnel in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu yesterday
Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and several defence officials in a helicopter crash. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & the Indian Armed Forces.
After the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat yesterday, Army Vice Chief Lt Gen Chandi Prasad Mohanty has cut short his two-day visit to Qatar and is returning to Delhi
India is against use of chemical weapons by anybody, anywhere, at any time & under any circumstances: Prathik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to UN
We've consistently maintained that any probe into use of chemical weapons must be impartial, credible & objective: Prathik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to UN
Canada PM Justin Trudeau announces diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.
3 injured after a truck overturned on a car near Hyatt Hotel in Delhi
Three were injured after a truck overturned on a car near Hyatt Hotel in RK Puram in Delhi."We received a call regarding the accident andfire. We reached the spot & found that a truck overturned on a car. We rescued 3 ppl from the car," saidVinay Kumar, Station Officer Bhikaiji Cama fire station. (ANI)
India reports 9,419 new Covid-19 cases, 8,251 recoveries, and 159 deaths in the last 24 hours
