News Live: Yati Narasimhanand, Sindhu Sagar also booked in Haridwar Dharma Sansad case
updated: Jan 02 2022, 07:14 ist
07:12
US seeks new 5G delay to study interference with planes
US authorities have asked telecom operators AT&T and Verizon to delay for up to two weeks their already postponed rollout of 5G networks amid uncertainty about interference with vital flight safety equipment.
Photos of Muslim women uploaded on app, police begin probe
Photos of hundreds of Muslim women have been uploaded on an app using hosting platform GitHub, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Saturday. Chaturvedi said she has raised the matter with Mumbai Police, and demanded that the culprits should be arrested at the earliest.
Yati Narasimhanand, Sindhu Sagar also booked in Haridwar Dharma Sansad case
Two more names -- Yati Narasimhanand, Sindhu Sagar -- were added Saturday to the FIR lodged in connection with the recent Dharma Sansad in Haridwar where hate speeches were allegedly delivered against Muslims, according to officials.
