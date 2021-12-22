News Live: 3.3-magnitude earthquake hits Bengaluru

Track DH's latest updates of India and the world here!
09:15
Japanese conglomerate Sony's India unit has finalised a deal with local rival Zee Entertainment to merge their television channels, film assets and streaming platforms, the companies said
The combined entity, nearly 51% owned by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), will own popular channels such as Sony MAX and Zee TV, along with streaming platforms ZEE5 and SonyLIV, as part of the deal.
09:14
Air quality of Delhi, Gurugram remains in 'very poor' category; Noida's slips to 'critical'
Air quality of Delhi, Gurugram remains in 'very poor' category; Noida's slips to 'critical'
Bharatiya Janata Party suspends Gajendra Jha for announcing Rs 11 lakh reward for cutting off former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Majhi's tongue, asks him to give a clarification to the party high command in the next 15 days
09:11
3.3-magnitude earthquake hits Bengaluru
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit the North-Northeast of Bengaluru at 07:14 am on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
Centre orders blocking of 20 'anti-India' YouTube channels, two websites
The government said that in a ‘closely coordinated’ effort with intelligence agencies, it has ordered the blocking of 20 YouTube channels and two websites which were allegedly spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news.
Karnataka in grip of winter, Bidar shivers at 9.4 degrees C
After setting in late due to unseasonal rains, winter has turned severe with mercury levels dropping considerably across the plains in both north and south interior Karnataka. Bidar, which recorded its lowest temperature in 85 years with 9.7 degrees Centigrade on Monday, dropped further to 9.4 degrees on Tuesday.
Media should be independent. But some sections of media are covering up govt failure, instead of exposing it: K C Venugopal
Media should be independent. But some sections of media are covering up govt failure, instead of exposing it. They've only one duty to find fault only in Rahul Gandhi & Opposition. This is what he said: Congress leader KC Venugopal on Rahul Gandhi's comment on media (21.12) pic.twitter.com/85CtHJIPzu
Japanese conglomerate Sony's India unit has finalised a deal with local rival Zee Entertainment to merge their television channels, film assets and streaming platforms, the companies said
The combined entity, nearly 51% owned by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), will own popular channels such as Sony MAX and Zee TV, along with streaming platforms ZEE5 and SonyLIV, as part of the deal.
Air quality of Delhi, Gurugram remains in 'very poor' category; Noida's slips to 'critical'
Bharatiya Janata Party suspends Gajendra Jha for announcing Rs 11 lakh reward for cutting off former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Majhi's tongue, asks him to give a clarification to the party high command in the next 15 days
3.3-magnitude earthquake hits Bengaluru
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit the North-Northeast of Bengaluru at 07:14 am on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
Read more
Centre orders blocking of 20 'anti-India' YouTube channels, two websites
The government said that in a ‘closely coordinated’ effort with intelligence agencies, it has ordered the blocking of 20 YouTube channels and two websites which were allegedly spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news.
Read more
Karnataka in grip of winter, Bidar shivers at 9.4 degrees C
After setting in late due to unseasonal rains, winter has turned severe with mercury levels dropping considerably across the plains in both north and south interior Karnataka. Bidar, which recorded its lowest temperature in 85 years with 9.7 degrees Centigrade on Monday, dropped further to 9.4 degrees on Tuesday.
Read more
Media should be independent. But some sections of media are covering up govt failure, instead of exposing it: K C Venugopal