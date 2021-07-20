News Live: SC dismisses plea against postponing CLAT 2021

Bengaluru gears up for Bakrid, but with poor demand for sheep, goats
The prevailing pandemic situation has left hundreds of farmers and livestock breeders such as sheep and goats in a fix. With Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice, just a day away, Bengaluru is witnessing a tepid response to the sale of goats and sheep.
Olympic Village Covid bubble already 'broken': Expert
The so-called bubble to control Covid-19 infections at the Olympic Athlete's Village in Tokyo is already "broken" and poses a risk of spreading infections to the general populace, a prominent public health expert said on Tuesday.
Supreme Court dismisses plea against postponing CLAT exams
Shripad Naik takes charge as MoS for Ministry of Tourism
Olympic composer steps down over past bullying
Keigo Oyamada, a Japanese composer working on the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, quit after coming under fire for bullying classmates during his childhood.
“I sincerely accept the opinions and advice I have received, express my gratitude, and will keep them in mind for my future actions and thoughts,” he said on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.
Rocket attack on Kabul as Ashraf Ghani gives Eid speech
At least three rockets landed Tuesday in the Afghan capital ahead of a speech by President Ashraf Ghani marking the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, the interior ministry said.
Yediyurappa may quit Karnataka CM's post before August 15: Sources
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa may hang up his boots before August 15, according to party sources, as his request to continue in the top post till then was not accepted by the BJP central leadership.
“If nothing goes wrong, he may resign on or after July 26, when he completes two years in office,” a person aware of the developments said.
Canada extends India flight ban till August 21
Canada has extended theban on flights from India till August 21, the Government of Canada announced on Tuesday.
