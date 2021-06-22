News Live: Natural nesting of endangered gharials seen in Odisha after 43 years

  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 07:32 ist
  • 07:25
  • 07:14

    Australia to challenge UNESCO downgrade of Great Barrier Reef

    Australia will strongly oppose a UNESCO plan to list the Great Barrier Reef as "in danger" over its deterioration caused by climate change, the government said Tuesday.

  • 06:47

    Medical coordinator denies responsibility in Diego Maradona's death

    The medical coordinator in charge of Diego Maradona's home treatment denied responsibility for his death when questioned on Monday by Argentine prosecutors, insisting her role was merely "administrative."

  • 06:46

    Bitcoin sees 6th straight week of outflows

    Bitcoin investment products and funds posted their sixth consecutive week of outflows, according to data on Monday from digital asset manager CoinShares as a crackdown in China spooked investors.

  • 06:45

    Natural nesting of endangered gharials seen near Mahanadi river after 43 years in Baladamara area near Satkosia - ANI

  • 06:44

    Mexico president says 'cowardly attack' killed 14 innocent victims

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday condemned a shooting spree that he said had killed 14 innocent victims over the weekend in the crime-plagued border state of Tamaulipas.

  • 06:42

    Denmark thump Russia to make last 16 at Euro 2020

    Denmark made it through to the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Monday after a convincing 4-1 win over Russia which alongside Belgium's victory against Finland meant they finished second in Group B.

