News Live: Natural nesting of endangered gharials seen in Odisha after 43 years
updated: Jun 22 2021, 07:32 ist
Gujarat | Vadodara's Inorbit Mall has installed a sculpture to pay tribute to COVID warriors. "We have dedicated this to police, doctors, and common man who have collaboratively worked in the second wave and ensured everybody's safety," said Mall Manager Ritu (21.06) pic.twitter.com/bYtdcJeM9y
Medical coordinator denies responsibility in Diego Maradona's death
The medical coordinator in charge of Diego Maradona's home treatment denied responsibility for his death when questioned on Monday by Argentine prosecutors, insisting her role was merely "administrative."
Natural nesting of endangered gharials seen near Mahanadi river after 43 years in Baladamara area near Satkosia - ANI
Natural nesting of endangered gharials seen near Mahanadi river after 43 years in Baladamara area near Satkosia. "Odisha is the only state to have all 3 species- freshwater gharials, muggers & saltwater crocodiles," said Suvendu Behera, Asst Conservator Of Forest, Anugul. (21.06) pic.twitter.com/OVC8993HiJ
Australia to challenge UNESCO downgrade of Great Barrier Reef
Australia will strongly oppose a UNESCO plan to list the Great Barrier Reef as "in danger" over its deterioration caused by climate change, the government said Tuesday.
Bitcoin sees 6th straight week of outflows
Bitcoin investment products and funds posted their sixth consecutive week of outflows, according to data on Monday from digital asset manager CoinShares as a crackdown in China spooked investors.
Mexico president says 'cowardly attack' killed 14 innocent victims
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday condemned a shooting spree that he said had killed 14 innocent victims over the weekend in the crime-plagued border state of Tamaulipas.
Denmark thump Russia to make last 16 at Euro 2020
Denmark made it through to the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Monday after a convincing 4-1 win over Russia which alongside Belgium's victory against Finland meant they finished second in Group B.
