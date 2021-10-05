News Live: Facebook says root cause of outage was faulty configuration change

  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 08:10 ist
Track Deccan Herald's latest updates from India and across the world
  • 08:10

    Govt will take strict action against tourists if they're found consuming drugs: Goa Tourism Minister

  • 08:03

    Tesla ordered to pay over $130 million to Black former worker over racism (WSJ)

  • 08:02

    Facebook says root cause of outage was faulty configuration change (Reuters)

  • 08:01

    Pandora Papers: A money bomb with political ripples

    The headlines thundered: Jordan’s king amassed $100 million in concealed property including homes in Malibu, California, London and Washington. An alleged mistress of Russia’s leader managed to covertly buy a luxury residence in Monaco. The Czech Republic’s president, an anti-corruption crusader, secretly acquired a French Riviera estate.

    Read more

  • 07:21

    ICMR’s Drone Response & Outreach in North East (i-Drone)-drone-based vaccine delivery was launched in Manipur, yesterday

  • 07:07

    Health Ministry supplies Covid-19 vaccine by drones in North East

    The UnionHealthMinistryon Monday useddronesfor the first time to ferryCovid-19vaccinesto a corner of North East India, opening up a new route to close the last mile gap insupplyingmedical aids to remote areas.

    Read More

  • 07:05

    Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp reconnecting after nearly six-hour outage

    Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp at least partially reconnected to the global internet late on Monday afternoon Eastern time, nearly six hours into an outage that paralyzed the social media platform.

    Read More

  • 06:22

    US reviewing findings from Pandora Papers: State Department

    The United States is reviewing findings of leaked financial documents known as the Pandora Papers, but is not in a position to comment on specifics, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.

    Read More