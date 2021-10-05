News Live: Facebook says root cause of outage was faulty configuration change
News Live: Facebook says root cause of outage was faulty configuration change
updated: Oct 05 2021, 08:10 ist
08:10
Govt will take strict action against tourists if they're found consuming drugs: Goa Tourism Minister
We don't want people who take drugs. The govt will take strict action against tourists if they're found consuming drugs, said Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar yesterday on how Goa planned to thwart tourists coming to the state with or for purpose of drug consumption. pic.twitter.com/fCWdZiw4Mt
Tesla ordered to pay over $130 million to Black former worker over racism (WSJ)
08:02
Facebook says root cause of outage was faulty configuration change (Reuters)
08:01
Pandora Papers: A money bomb with political ripples
The headlines thundered: Jordan’s king amassed $100 million in concealed property including homes in Malibu, California, London and Washington. An alleged mistress of Russia’s leader managed to covertly buy a luxury residence in Monaco. The Czech Republic’s president, an anti-corruption crusader, secretly acquired a French Riviera estate.
ICMR’s Drone Response & Outreach in North East (i-Drone)-drone-based vaccine delivery was launched in Manipur, yesterday
ICMR’s Drone Response & Outreach in North East (i-Drone)-drone-based vaccine delivery was launched in Manipur, yesterday. "Due to difficult terrain, transportation becomes a challenge here. Ours is the first state under this project," Dr NS Singh,National Health Mission, Manipur pic.twitter.com/lgBDOal5GK
Health Ministry supplies Covid-19 vaccine by drones in North East
The UnionHealthMinistryon Monday useddronesfor the first time to ferryCovid-19vaccinesto a corner of North East India, opening up a new route to close the last mile gap insupplyingmedical aids to remote areas.
US reviewing findings from Pandora Papers: State Department
The United States is reviewing findings of leaked financial documents known as the Pandora Papers, but is not in a position to comment on specifics, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.
