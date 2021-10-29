News Live: Shaktikanta Das gets 3-year extension as RBI Governor
News Live: Shaktikanta Das gets 3-year extension as RBI Governor
updated: Oct 29 2021, 07:31 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world!
07:31
India re-appoints Das as RBI governor for a further three years
The Indian government said Shaktikanta Das has been re-appointed as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of three years beyond Dec. 10, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. - Reuters.
07:06
Activists cry foul as Hyderabad cops check phone chats for 'drug links'
After chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's bid last week to “make Telangana drugs/ganja free” while offering them some latitude, the Hyderabad cops seem to be pulling all stops to achieve the status soon.
India re-appoints Das as RBI governor for a further three years
The Indian government said Shaktikanta Das has been re-appointed as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of three years beyond Dec. 10, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. - Reuters.
Activists cry foul as Hyderabad cops check phone chats for 'drug links'
After chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's bid last week to “make Telangana drugs/ganja free” while offering them some latitude, the Hyderabad cops seem to be pulling all stops to achieve the status soon.
Read more
Kashmiri students held over pro-Pak slogans booked for sedition, sent to 14 day judicial custody
Three Kashmiri students arrested in Agra for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans were on Thursday booked for sedition, Uttar Pradesh Police officials said.
Fertility rate falls in Bengaluru urban areas
Bengaluru’s fertility rate is dropping, shows data, which also reveals a similar trend across urban areas in several states.
Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!