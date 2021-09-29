News Live: After Sidhu's resignation, Venugopal says 'everything will be okay'
News Live: After Sidhu's resignation, Venugopal says 'everything will be okay'
updated: Sep 29 2021, 07:08 ist
06:53
After Sidhu's resignation, Venugopal says 'everything will be okay'
The Congress leadership was in a "wait and watch" mode after the sudden resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday.
Sources said Sidhu's resignation has not been received by the party and its leadership will take a call once it reaches them.
(PTI)
06:51
Bond is back: 'No Time To Die' premieres in London
With a guest list made up of Oscar winners and British royalty, James Bond film "No Time To Die" finally held its delayed world premiere in London on Tuesday in the cinema's most high profile red carpet since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Heavy rains, lightning kill 13 in Maharashtra; over 560 people rescued
Over 12 to 14 people have died in the last days as the Cyclone Gulab-triggered flash-floods swept parts of the Marathwada region and its neighbouring areas in Maharashtra.
Pfizer vaccine for kids may not be available until November
Pfizer has submitted research to the US Food and Drug Administration on the effectiveness of its Covid-19 vaccine in children but the shots may not be available until November.
