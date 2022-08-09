News Live: Nitish Kumar to meet Guv at 4 pm; Lalu guides Tejashwi to steer fresh alliance talks
News Live: Nitish Kumar to meet Guv at 4 pm; Lalu guides Tejashwi to steer fresh alliance talks
updated: Aug 09 2022, 14:00 ist
13:46
In the Mahagathbandhan meeting today, RJD MLAs, MLCs and Rajya Sabha MP authorised party leader Tejashwi Yadav to take a decision and said that they are with him. Congress and Left parties MLAs have already said that they are with Tejashwi Yadav
13:45
Lalu Prasad Yadav is also closely watching every movement but everything is being done by Tejashwi Yadav: ANI citing RJD sources
13:34
BJP never initiated anything that may stir up a controversy or create a situation of uncertainty among them. JD(U) will make a decision but BJP definitely wants Nitish Kumar to continue as CM: Union Minister Kaushal Kishore
Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan today at 4 pm, at Raj Bhavan.
12:12
Ruling party sources confirmed to Deccan Herald on Tuesday that JD (U) will not dilute its stand on having its own Chief Minister as there is no towering leader like Nitish, notwithstanding the numbers’ game.
“Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister if and when there is fresh political realignment, hopefully in a day or two,” said the source, wishing not to be identified till the new permutation and combination is in place.
If Nitish Kumar comes, we'll welcome him. If he comes we will support him.A meeting of Mahagathbandhan is being held: Congress leader
We should take a decision to support (him) by considering Nitish Kumar as the CM but we'll be able to tell you only after the meeting: Ajit Sharma, Congress, Bihar
10:51
Bihar political crisis: BJP treads cautiously ahead of JD(U) meeting
With the JD(U) leadership taking aim at the BJP over a host of issues, a senior leader of the country's ruling party claimed on Monday that his party has adhered to "coalition dharma" in its alliance with the Bihar party and will continue to do so.
"We will discharge our coalition dharma," he said as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called a meeting of Janata Dal (United) MPs and MLAs on Tuesday amid his party's worsening ties with the BJP.
Amid speculation that the JD(U) is reconsidering the alliance, senior BJP leaders have maintained a studied silence on the ally's accusation related to the fallout of R C P Singh, once the closest aide of the Bihar chief minister, with Kumar and also Chirag Paswan.
All major players, except the BJP, have convened their legislature party meeting on Tuesday though there is no Assembly session going on here.
Till a day ago, it looked more like wide speculation. But on Monday, in a significant development, which could have wide political ramifications, Bihar appeared to be heading towards an imminent change of political allegiances.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has convened a meeting of his party MPs (Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha), MLAs and MLCs on Tuesday. Officially, it has been said that Nitish wants to have their feedback on caste census, but those in the know of things averred that he would gauge their mind to know whether the JD(U) should shift its political allegiance, dump the NDA and rejoin the Mahagatbandhan.
This comes close on the heels of RJD vice president Shivanand Tiwary’s assertion on Monday: “Gale lagaiyenge (Will embrace him), if Nitish dumps the NDA and joins us.”
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha has turned Covid positive to Covid negative in just one day.
Sinha, on his official Twitter handle, had on Sunday posted that he had tested positive for Corona, and appealed to everybody who was in contact with him to follow Covid protocols and get themselves tested. He also announced that he was going into isolation.
On Monday, he again uploaded a message on his official Twitter handle, saying that he turned corona negative "with the blessings of god".
Will Nitish Kumar do a volte-face again? All eyes on Bihar
All eyes in Bihar are now on the meetings called by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the opposition RJD, of their respective legislators, which have triggered speculations of seismic political developments in the state.
However, those appearing to be in the know of things in both parties insisted that notwithstanding hectic political activity that continued till late Monday evening, a dramatic realignment was not on the agenda of the meetings that will commence simultaneously, right across the street from each other.
Assam Rifles JCO injured in militant attacks near Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh
One JCO of Assam Rifles was injured after suspected militants fired at an Assam Rilfes team in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district on Tuesday morning. Defence Spokesperson based in Guwahati, Lt. Col. Mahender Rawat told DH that the militants fired from across Myanmar border when the Assam Rifles team was carrying out patrolling near the border in view of Independence Day celebrations.
09:55
Single day rise of 12,751 new coronavirus infections push India's COVID-19 tally to 4,41,74,650, death toll climbs to 5,26,772
Singer Olivia Newton-John, who gained worldwide fame as high school sweetheart Sandy in the hit musical movie "Grease," died on Monday after a 30-year battle with cancer. She was 73.
Newton-John "passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," said a statement from her husband John Easterling posted on her official social media accounts.
Nitish tells JD(U) MLAs that alliance is over: Media reports
Police personnel deployed outside the residence of Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar in Patna
JD(U) seeks an appointment from Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan
Meetings of Mahagathbandhan MLAs at RJD chief Lalu Yadavs' residence & JD(U) leaders at CM's residence are under way in Patna.
Bihar political crisis: BJP treads cautiously ahead of JD(U) meeting
All major players, except the BJP, have convened their legislature party meeting on Tuesday though there is no Assembly session going on here.
Till a day ago, it looked more like wide speculation. But on Monday, in a significant development, which could have wide political ramifications, Bihar appeared to be heading towards an imminent change of political allegiances.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has convened a meeting of his party MPs (Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha), MLAs and MLCs on Tuesday. Officially, it has been said that Nitish wants to have their feedback on caste census, but those in the know of things averred that he would gauge their mind to know whether the JD(U) should shift its political allegiance, dump the NDA and rejoin the Mahagatbandhan.
This comes close on the heels of RJD vice president Shivanand Tiwary’s assertion on Monday: “Gale lagaiyenge (Will embrace him), if Nitish dumps the NDA and joins us.”
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha has turned Covid positive to Covid negative in just one day.
Sinha, on his official Twitter handle, had on Sunday posted that he had tested positive for Corona, and appealed to everybody who was in contact with him to follow Covid protocols and get themselves tested. He also announced that he was going into isolation.
On Monday, he again uploaded a message on his official Twitter handle, saying that he turned corona negative "with the blessings of god".
Will Nitish Kumar do a volte-face again? All eyes on Bihar
All eyes in Bihar are now on the meetings called by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the opposition RJD, of their respective legislators, which have triggered speculations of seismic political developments in the state.
However, those appearing to be in the know of things in both parties insisted that notwithstanding hectic political activity that continued till late Monday evening, a dramatic realignment was not on the agenda of the meetings that will commence simultaneously, right across the street from each other.
Our meeting is on the issue of Census...Everything is alright...We are happy (when asked if JDU is not happy in alliance with BJP in the state): JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma
JD(U) to hold a meeting today at 11 am, amid reports of the party's rift with ally BJP in the state.
JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma and party MP Sunil Kumar arrive at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna; other leaders of the party are also arriving here.
Vehicular movement gets disrupted in the Andheri subway amid waterlogging; Bhiwandi inundated
Assam Rifles JCO injured in militant attacks near Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh
Single day rise of 12,751 new coronavirus infections push India's COVID-19 tally to 4,41,74,650, death toll climbs to 5,26,772
RJD MLAs & leaders arrive at the residence of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna. The party will hold a meeting at 11 am today amid reports of rifts b/w JD(U) & BJP in the state.
Mobile phones of all MLAs are being kept outside the meeting room.
'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73
