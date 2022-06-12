News Live: Thousands of protesters demand action on US gun violence
News Live: Thousands of protesters demand action on US gun violence
updated: Jun 12 2022, 08:49 ist
Track the latest news and updates from India and across the world, only with DH.
08:49
08:48
Maharashtra | One person who was injured in a building slab collapse in Navi Mumbai yesterday succumbedto his injuries.
08:38
A grenade was recovered and later defused on Saturday by an NSG team in the Yamuna Khader area under the Mayur Vihar Police Station limits.An FSL examination is being conducted,Delhi Police has informed.
08:37
Many MP panchayats settle for monetary incentives to elect office-bearers unopposed
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhans offer to elect gram panchayat representatives unopposed and get monetary rewards ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh during the ongoing three-tire panchayat elections has received good response from the people of the state.
As many as 496 gram panchayats across the state have so far elected their representatives unopposed. Up to 75 per cent have elected women for the post of Sarpanch or for the entire panchayat panel (including Sarpanchs and Panchs), as per the data provided by the State Election Commission (SEC).
07:36
India beat Afghanistan 2-1 in Asian Cup Qualifiers
A stunning goal from talisman Sunil Chhetri and an injury-time strike from Sahal Abdul Samad powered India to a 2-1 victory over Afghanistan in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers here on Saturday.
07:33
Thousands of protesters demand action on US gun violence
Thousands of people took to the streets in the United States on Saturday to push for action on the devastating gun violence plaguing the country, where Republican politicians have repeatedly blocked efforts to enact stricter firearms laws.
07:33
Iran, Venezuela sign 20-yr partnership agreement
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his visiting Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro signed a 20-year partnership agreement to boost cooperation in energy, economy, tourism, culture, and politics, local media reported.
Maharashtra | One person who was injured in a building slab collapse in Navi Mumbai yesterday succumbedto his injuries.
A grenade was recovered and later defused on Saturday by an NSG team in the Yamuna Khader area under the Mayur Vihar Police Station limits.An FSL examination is being conducted,Delhi Police has informed.
Many MP panchayats settle for monetary incentives to elect office-bearers unopposed
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhans offer to elect gram panchayat representatives unopposed and get monetary rewards ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh during the ongoing three-tire panchayat elections has received good response from the people of the state.
As many as 496 gram panchayats across the state have so far elected their representatives unopposed. Up to 75 per cent have elected women for the post of Sarpanch or for the entire panchayat panel (including Sarpanchs and Panchs), as per the data provided by the State Election Commission (SEC).
India beat Afghanistan 2-1 in Asian Cup Qualifiers
A stunning goal from talisman Sunil Chhetri and an injury-time strike from Sahal Abdul Samad powered India to a 2-1 victory over Afghanistan in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers here on Saturday.
Thousands of protesters demand action on US gun violence
Thousands of people took to the streets in the United States on Saturday to push for action on the devastating gun violence plaguing the country, where Republican politicians have repeatedly blocked efforts to enact stricter firearms laws.
Iran, Venezuela sign 20-yr partnership agreement
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his visiting Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro signed a 20-year partnership agreement to boost cooperation in energy, economy, tourism, culture, and politics, local media reported.