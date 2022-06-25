News Live: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Kevadia, Gujarat

  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 11:36 ist
  • 11:33

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Kevadia, Gujarat

    He will attend a two-day conference of the Consultative Committee of Home Affairs on Disaster Management and Forensic Science Capacities, here.

  • 10:15

    Troika of BJP's political rivals,ideologically driven politically motivated journalists&some NGOs publicised the allegations. They had a strong ecosystem so everyone started believing lies to be truth: Amit Shah on Gujarat Riots criticism

  • 10:14

    "Modi ji didn't do drama while appearing before SIT - come out in my support, call MLAs-MPs & stage dharna...If SIT wants to question CM,he himself is ready to cooperate. Why protest?..," says Amit Shah

  • 10:13

    .I saw him suffering through this very closely. Only a strong-willed person could've taken stand to not say anything as case was sub-judice: HM Amit Shah

  • 10:12

    A tall leader fought this 18-19-yr-long fight without saying a word, braving pain like 'vishpaan' of Lord Shankar..,: Amit Shah

  • 07:07

    US recession would be 'necessary price' to defeat inflation: IMF chief

    With inflation rising sharply, and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, the United States is facing an increased risk of a downturn, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Friday.

  • 07:05

    Two dead, several wounded in Norway nightclub shooting

    Two people were killed and several severely wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said early on Saturday.

