News Live: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Kevadia, Gujarat

Troika of BJP's political rivals,ideologically driven politically motivated journalists&some NGOs publicised the allegations. They had a strong ecosystem so everyone started believing lies to be truth: Amit Shah on Gujarat Riots criticism
#WATCH | Troika of BJP's political rivals,ideologically driven politically motivated journalists&some NGOs publicised the allegations. They had a strong ecosystem so everyone started believing lies to be truth: HM on criticism that Police&officials couldn't do much(Gujarat riots) pic.twitter.com/vZLxS329ja
"Modi ji didn't do drama while appearing before SIT - come out in my support, call MLAs-MPs & stage dharna...If SIT wants to question CM,he himself is ready to cooperate. Why protest?..," says Amit Shah
.I saw him suffering through this very closely. Only a strong-willed person could've taken stand to not say anything as case was sub-judice: HM Amit Shah
#WATCH | A tall leader fought this 18-19-yr-long fight without saying a word&braving all pain like 'vishpaan' of Lord Shankar...I saw him suffering through this very closely. Only a strong-willed person could've taken stand to not say anything as case was sub-judice: HM Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/aATkeKbKhE
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Kevadia, Gujarat
He will attend a two-day conference of the Consultative Committee of Home Affairs on Disaster Management and Forensic Science Capacities, here.
A tall leader fought this 18-19-yr-long fight without saying a word, braving pain like 'vishpaan' of Lord Shankar..,: Amit Shah
US recession would be 'necessary price' to defeat inflation: IMF chief
With inflation rising sharply, and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, the United States is facing an increased risk of a downturn, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Friday.
Two dead, several wounded in Norway nightclub shooting
Two people were killed and several severely wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said early on Saturday.
