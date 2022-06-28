News Live: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to appear before ECI today in mining lease case
updated: Jun 28 2022, 07:36 ist
06:53
Cylinder blast leaves 1 dead, 7 injured in UP's Meerut
A woman died while seven others received serious injuries after a late-night cooking cylinder blast reduced two partially constructed houses to rubble at Lisari Gate in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.
Though there was no official confirmation about the number of people trapped under the debris, locals claimed at least 10 were still inside.
According to official sources, earth-moving machines were pressed into service.
06:52
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will appear before ECI today (in person or through counsel) in connection with the mining lease case
05:06
PM Modi holds talks with EU Commission Prez Ursula von der Leyen in Germany
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen here and held productive discussions as the two leaders reviewed the India-EU cooperation in trade, investment, technology and climate action, and exchanged views on contemporary global and regional developments.
Prime Minister Modi, who is in Germany on a two-day visit from Sunday for the summit of the G7, met von der Leyen on the sidelines of the G7 Summit at Schloss Elmau, the picturesque venue of the summit in southern Germany.
05:04
Three dead, multiple injuries in US train derailment
Three people died Monday when a long-distance train collided with a dump truck in the US state of Missouri, leaving multiple injuries among its more than 200 passengers, local officials said.
Seven of the Amtrak train's approximately eight cars derailed on a route from Los Angeles to Chicago when the train struck the truck at a rail crossing near Mendon, Missouri.
05:03
16 killed, 59 wounded in missile strike on Ukraine mall
The toll from a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk has risen to 16 dead and 59 wounded, the head of Ukraine's emergency services said early Tuesday.
"As of now, we know of 16 dead and 59 wounded, 25 of them hospitalised. The information is being updated," Sergiy Kruk said on Telegram.
