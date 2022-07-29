News Live: PM Modi attends 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai

India backs UN resolution to recognise human right to clean, healthy environment; raises concern over text
India has voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution that recognises the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment as a human right, but dissociated itself from an operative paragraph of the text and voiced its concerns over the procedure and substance of the resolution.
The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution on Thursday with 161 votes in favour and abstentions by Belarus, Cambodia, China, Ethiopia, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Syria.
5.82 lakh people lost lives in 17 lakh road accidents in 4 yrs: Govt
As many as 5.82 lakh people lost their lives in accidents in four years up to 2020 as per the data received from police department of all states/UTs, though the number of deaths have decreased down the years, the Parliament was told on Thursday.
In 2017, 464,910 accidents left 147,913 dead and 470,975 injured, while in 2018, the number of accidents were 467,044, killing 151,417 people and injuring 469,418, while in 2019, 449,002 accidents left 151,113 dead and in 2020, the number of accidents decreased to 366,138 which left 131,714 people dead and 348,279 injured, Road Transport Nitin Gadkari told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.
NIA court convicts 3 accused in Kalamassery bus burning case
A NIA Special Court in Ernakulam, Kerala, has convicted three accused persons in Kalamassery bus burning case under various offences of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for damaging a Tamil Nadu government-owned bus plying between Ernakulum and Salem in support of their demand for release of Abdul Nasar Madani, People's Democratic Party Chairman, who was detained in Coimbatore jail in 2005.
Odisha one of fastest-growing states in India: Minister
Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb said on Thursday that Odisha is one of the fastest-growing economies in India as it became a "destination of choice" for businesses in the metal and allied sectors due to natural resources. Deb underlined that the government took proactive measures to broaden industrial ecosystem in the state with focus sectors like chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel.
