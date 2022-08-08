News Live: Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra's Pakistan friend, wins javelin gold with 90-metre throw in CWG 2022

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem on Sunday became the first javelin thrower from the sub-continent to cross the 90 metre mark to win the gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here.
07:22
Ukraine, Russia trade accusations over nuclear plant strike
Ukraine and Russia exchanged accusations over a fresh strike on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.
07:21
Israel and Islamic Jihad begin 'fragile' Gaza truce
Israel and Islamic Jihad militants on Sunday began a precarious Egyptian-brokered truce hoped to end three days of intense conflict in Gaza that has left at least 44 Palestinians dead, including 15 children.
3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at Rajasthan's Sikar
Three people died, several injured at Khatu Shyamji Temple inRajasthan's Sikar where a stampede occurred during a monthly fair, earlier this morning.
Two injured people have been referred to a hospital in Jaipur.
Police are present at the spot.
Further details are awaited.
CWG 2022: Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra's Pakistan friend, wins javelin gold with 90-metre throw
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem on Sunday became the first javelin thrower from the sub-continent to cross the 90 metre mark to win the gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here.
Ukraine, Russia trade accusations over nuclear plant strike
Ukraine and Russia exchanged accusations over a fresh strike on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.
Israel and Islamic Jihad begin 'fragile' Gaza truce
Israel and Islamic Jihad militants on Sunday began a precarious Egyptian-brokered truce hoped to end three days of intense conflict in Gaza that has left at least 44 Palestinians dead, including 15 children.