News Live: Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra's Pakistan friend, wins javelin gold with 90-metre throw in CWG 2022

  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 08:13 ist
  • 08:12

    3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at Rajasthan's Sikar

    Three people died, several injured at Khatu Shyamji Temple inRajasthan's Sikar where a stampede occurred during a monthly fair, earlier this morning.

    Two injured people have been referred to a hospital in Jaipur.

    Police are present at the spot.

    Further details are awaited.

  • 07:24

    CWG 2022: Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra's Pakistan friend, wins javelin gold with 90-metre throw

    Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem on Sunday became the first javelin thrower from the sub-continent to cross the 90 metre mark to win the gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here.

  • 07:22

    Ukraine, Russia trade accusations over nuclear plant strike

    Ukraine and Russia exchanged accusations over a fresh strike on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

  • 07:21

    Israel and Islamic Jihad begin 'fragile' Gaza truce

    Israel and Islamic Jihad militants on Sunday began a precarious Egyptian-brokered truce hoped to end three days of intense conflict in Gaza that has left at least 44 Palestinians dead, including 15 children.