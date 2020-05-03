Lockdown: Collectors to decide on opening liquor shops in MP

Amid the extension of lockdown, collectors of districts in Madhya Pradesh have been asked to decide on opening liquor shops from Monday by following the physical distancing norms and adopting other measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, an official said.

The state excise department on Saturday issued a circular to district collectors, saying liquor and bhaang shops can be opened from 7 am to 7 pm only.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

A decision on opening these shops should be taken in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centre for green, orange and red zones, an official from the state public relations department said.

Passes for operating these shops will be issued only to the licensees and their employees, he said.