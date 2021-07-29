LS proceedings adjourned; Speaker says hurt over unruly behaviour of some Oppn members

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday adjourned the House proceedings till 11:30 AM amid protests, and also expressed displeasure over unruly behaviour by some opposition members on Wednesday.
As the House convened for the day, the Speaker said he was "very hurt" over Wednesday's incident.
On Wednesday, when papers were being laid in the House, Congress members Gurjeet Aujala, TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden and some others threw business papers of the day as well as torn pieces of paper and placards at the Chair.
A piece of the torn placard landed in the press gallery just above the Speaker's podium.
Get news updates from the Monsoon Session of Parliament on DH
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said the opposition has not been able to put forth it point due to the stubborn attitude of the government.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the members who resorted to tearing papers don't even want to apologise.
As the protest continued, Speaker Birla adjourned the proceedings.
The Opposition members have been protesting over the Pegasus snooping controversy and three farm bills.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Covid: Why CDC suggests indoor masks for the vaccinated
Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC
How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles
Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why
How to reclaim your old ways post-Covid
Pandemic takes toll on athletes' mental health at Tokyo
Why is the Assam-Mizoram dispute getting out of hand?
DH Toon | 'Even one day is a long time in politics!'
How the Olympics captures athletic performances
Did you know? Stars too have their 'mid-life crisis'