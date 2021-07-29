LS proceedings adjourned; Speaker says hurt over unruly behaviour of some Oppn members

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday adjourned the House proceedings till 11:30 AM amid protests, and also expressed displeasure over unruly behaviour by some opposition members on Wednesday.

As the House convened for the day, the Speaker said he was "very hurt" over Wednesday's incident.

On Wednesday, when papers were being laid in the House, Congress members Gurjeet Aujala, TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden and some others threw business papers of the day as well as torn pieces of paper and placards at the Chair.

A piece of the torn placard landed in the press gallery just above the Speaker's podium.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said the opposition has not been able to put forth it point due to the stubborn attitude of the government.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the members who resorted to tearing papers don't even want to apologise.

As the protest continued, Speaker Birla adjourned the proceedings.

The Opposition members have been protesting over the Pegasus snooping controversy and three farm bills.